I have the 'magic wand' to develop Ghana as president - Dr. Afriyie Akoto

Agriculture Minister Owusu Akoto Afriyie PFJ.png NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Afriyie Akoto

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Presidential aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), says he has the right solutions to develop Ghana.

According to him, Ghana, under the Akufo-Addo administration, is suffering but he has the requisite knowledge to end the sufferings of the citizens.

He made this known in an interview on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".

Dr. Afriyie Akoto highlighted what is driving him to be the next President of Ghana, saying "God has blessed this nation with a lot of good things but look at the way we are suffering today. That we were looking forward to the Board of IMF approving for the loan we request will arrive in this March but now we are in 23rd (March) and it's left with only one week. Our Minister of Finance is currently in China, so the nation is suffering".

He promised Ghanaians to see a significant change in their lives and in the administration of the country should they elect him to be President.

"I have the requisite knowledge to develop this country and there will be no need for us to go to the IMF every now and then. Sixty-six (66) years of this country, we have gone to the IMF for seventeen (17) times and it is all due to one thing; our development is being financed by debt.

"So long as we continue to rely on debt to finance our development, we will go to the IMF umpteenth times but we have the capacity to generate our own foreign exchange and fiscal revenue to fund industrialization, to fund health, to fund education, infrastructure; all the things that we can do," he said.

