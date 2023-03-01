I have utmost respect for the court, I'm not above the law - McDan reacts soberly to contempt case

Dr Daniel McKorley is the CEO of the McDan Group

Source: JB Tetteh, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, has reacted soberly to a decision of an Accra High Court to sentence him for contempt.

The High Court (General Jurisdiction) presided over Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, sitting as an additional High Court judge imposed a fine of GH¢40,000 on him.



The court said GH¢15,000 out of that fine should be given to the applicant in the matter, who accused McDan of forcibly taking over his land under dispute.



Speaking in an interview with journalists on the matter, Dr. Daniel McKorley said that he has the utmost respect for the court and the judiciary as a whole.



He, however, noted that his busy schedule was the reason for his contempt and thus maintained that the fine has been paid to the applicant.

“I have nothing against the court and its decision. In fact, I have the utmost respect for the judges in the country and confidence in our judiciary system. Although the court has taken a decision in the matter, I'm not above the law and I want to put on record that the contempt was in no way deliberate as I have been on a busy schedule and some of these things have not been properly brought to my attention," McDan said.



“The fine given by the Court has since been paid and I want advise every business person and citizen in this country to respect the court as no one is above the law court which is one of the highest authorities in our land,” he added.



On May 20, 2022, the applicant, Al-Hassan Iddisah, filed a contempt application to vindicate the law and its sanctions following the respondent’s forcible takeover of the land under dispute.



He accused the respondent, Daniel McKorley, of breaking the law by wilfully disrespecting an order of the High Court and thereby bringing the administration of justice into disrepute.