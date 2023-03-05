I have utmost respect for the court, I'm not above the law - Mcdan reacts soberly to contempt case

CEO of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley

The Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley, has reacted soberly to a decision of an Accra High Court to sentence him for contempt.

The High Court (General Jurisdiction) presided over Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, sitting as an additional High Court judge imposed a fine of GH¢40,000 on him.



The court said GH¢15,000 out of that fine should be given to the applicant in the matter, who accused McDan of forcibly taking over his land under dispute.



Speaking in an interview with journalists on the matter, Dr. Daniel McKorley expressed that he has the utmost respect for the court and the judiciary as a whole.



He, however, noted that his busy schedule was the reason for his contempt adding that it was not a deliberate attempt on his part to evade the court.



“I have nothing against the court and its decision. In fact, I have the utmost respect for the judges in the country and confidence in our judiciary system. Although the court has taken a decision in the matter, I'm not above the law and I want to put on record that the contempt was in no way deliberate as I have been on a busy schedule and some of these things have not been properly brought to my attention," McDan said.

"This development will help me better manage my time very well and it shows that our courts are working rather well and so no matter the caliber of person, once you fall on the wrong side of the law, you will be punished." McDan soberly expressed.



He continued, "This case has made me learn a lot and now my trust and respect for the judges and courts in Ghana have increased. I really hold the courts in high esteem and want to congratulate the judge who found me contemptuous."



"The fine given by the Court has since been paid and I want to advise every citizen in this country to respect the court as no one is above the law court which is one of the highest authorities in our land,” McDan added.



Dr. Daniel McKorley further commended the Chief Justice, Kwesi Anin-Yeboah for implementing various strategies and efforts to improve the work of the judiciary and law courts in Ghana.