'I have voted once, it was for NPP’s Agyekum Kufuor' - Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie who has prophesied the second coming of former President John Dramani Mahama has indicated that he was once a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party.

The man of God made this known in an interview on Kofi TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to him, he has only voted once as a Ghanaian, adding that it was for the NPP flagbearer at the time, John Agyekum Kufuor.



He described the former president as one of the best presidents in the history of Ghana.



“If you knew me back in the University of Ghana, you'd know that I am closer to the New Patriotic Paty. I have voted once in my lifetime and it was for the NPP’s John Agyekum Kufour,” said Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

Some persons have tagged him as a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, but he says he doesn’t belong to any political party.



“The nation must understand that as a prophet, we can prophesy good today and doom tomorrow. I prophesied that Akufo-Addo was going to win the elections and it came to pass… I brought hope to the NDC, for four years they were disgruntled…I brought the spirit back to the party”.



He has indicated that his prophecy on Mr. Mahama will definitely come to pass as "that is the wish of God".



