I have worked harder than the MP - Komenda MCE

Komenda MCE, Solomon Ebo Appiah

Source: Contributor: Samuel Nana Effah Obeng

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem municipality, Hon. Solomon Ebo Appiah asserts that he has worked harder than the current Member of Parliament for the area, Hon Samuel Atta Mills.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Ocean 1 TV and Ahomka FM, Lawyer Ebo Appiah indicated that development should be a collaborative initiative with all stakeholders including the Member of Parliament.



Unfortunately, some critics say that the Member of Parliament is not expected to be doing development but to enact laws. This, according to the M.C.E, retards development. He quizzed how the same member of parliament could construct AstroTurf in one breath and not be fully involved in the construction of a highly deplorable road like that of Essaman – Bantama road in Elmina.



Touting his achievements, Hon. Solomon Appiah made the following revelation.

“During our time, we have fixed the Ankaful road three times. And we are going to do it again. We gave Eguafo streetlights, we gave Edinaman, we gave Komenda College of Education, we gave KOMENSTEC, we gave Ankaful Nursing and other hospitals. We are making K.E.E.A. as visible as we can. And we have done it.”



The Municipal Chief Executive further revealed that plans are far advanced in elevating the status of Elmina Polyclinic to a hospital status.



According to him, huge sums of money has been invested in the construction of a theatre and other infrastructural development.