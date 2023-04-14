‘I haven’t endorsed anyone’ - Ken Agyapong clarifies 'Alan deserves to lead' comment

Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has clarified that recent comments about a fellow flagbearer aspirant in the New Patriotic Party’s upcoming presidential primaries was not an endorsement.

Agyapong said via a disclaimer posted on his verified Twitter handle that talking highly about the contributions and eligibility of another candidate was not an endorsement.



The candidate in question is Alan Kyerematen, the former trade minister, who Agyapong is on record as saying had earned the right to say it was his time to lead the NPP because of his years of service to the party.



His tweet read: “Disclaimer: My acknowledgement of others’ contribution to the party, and consequently their right to contest the primaries, does not constitute my endorsement of their candidacy.”



His camp has also released a formal statement cautioning against attacks on his person because of some pronouncements he has made on the campaign trail.



What Ken said about Alan

Agyapong according to a Peace FM Online report told Sompa FM in the Kumasi metropolis that Mr Kyerematen has paid his dues to the party and, thus, deserves to be the flag bearer.



In his view, if people are arguing that Dr Bawumia deserves to be the flag bearer because he has been the vice president for two terms, then Mr Kyerematen is even more deserving of that privilege.



"Yes, if Alan says it’s his turn, he deserves it because he has been in the trenches with the party from its inception as the president of the Young Executives Forum (YEF) which was the financial wing of the NPP in the early days”, Mr Agyapong noted.



He wondered: “Where were all these small boys who have been insulting Alan, when he was in the trenches working for the NPP”.



