Pro-Bawumia group denies statement warning Ken Agyapong over alleged support for Alan

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

President of the Bawumia Must Win (BMW), a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, David Gyasi Boako, has dismissed a purported letter in which the group is warning the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.

The statement in question, published on social media channels, called for Kennedy Agyapong to be reprimanded for his perceived support for Alan Kyerematen, an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections.



"I have seen the statement, and I was shocked about the contents, so I called my secretary, Sir Obama, to confirm if he had written anything of that nature. When I called him, he was surprised and asked for those behind such false information because this is the sixth time something of this nature had happened,” he said in an interview on Oman FM on April 19, 2024.



The now-discredited statement accused Kennedy Agyapong of undermining the NPP by supporting the activities of Alan Kyerematen, who had resigned from the party to contest as an independent candidate.



The statement condemned Agyapong's media outlets for broadcasting an event where Kyerematen and other political groups gathered to form an alliance, labelling it as a betrayal to the NPP and its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



It further called on the NPP National Executives to ensure that party resources were not used to promote Kyerematen's activities and urged them to call Agyapong and others aligned with the Movement for Change to order.



However, Gyasi Boako denied the said information stating: "We want to plead with the public that we have no idea about the said letter and we haven’t written any letter, we are aware that Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are living peacefully,” he added.

AM/SARA