I haven’t joined Alan Kyerematen’s ARC – Wilson Jnr

The Chief Crusader for Crusaders Against Corruption, Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, has debunked speculations that he has joined Alan Kyerematen’s Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) Movement, urging Ghanaians to disregard any publication to that effect.

Despite honouring an invitation to the launch of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change on April 17, Wilson Jnr, in a statement, emphasised that he was not part of the alliance that signed a pact to contest the 2024 general elections under the banner of a coalition called the Alliance for Revolutionary Change.



“Neither myself nor my organisation is part of any alliance. I strongly disassociate myself and Crusaders Against Corruption Ghana from it, and would want the public to disregard any publication of such,” Wilson Jnr said in a press statement.

He also dispelled assertions of Buaben Asamoa, a spokesperson of Alan Kyeremanten, that he [Wilson Jnr] had signed an MOU to join the alliance at its launch.



His disclaimer comes after some media outlets published that the Chief Crusader and his group of corruption fighters had joined the alliance that the former Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, founded.