I haven’t received anything from 'US$1m per constituency' fund - NPP MP

Dr. Stephen Amoah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has disclosed that funds under the one million dollars per constituency development fund, has yet to be disbursed since 2021.

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry explained that he came into office after the last disbursement which took place in 2019 and that despite that challenge has been able to fund projects in his constituency through other means.



Speaking in an interview on Oyerepa TV on January 19, 2024, Dr. Amoah explained despite the challenges of among others COVID-19 which was active when he came into office, he has undertaken various developmental projects within his constituency.



The Nhyiaso MP expressed confidence in securing victory in the upcoming NPP primaries, citing his track record of accomplishments and the constituents' awareness of the projects initiated under his leadership.



"For me, the 'one million, one constituency funds, I haven't received it before because of Covid. The impact of Covid became severe at the time I came, Covid had brought hardship and economic downturn, so I could not get my one million, one constituency (fund),” he said.



He continued, "I have never received some before, and I have been able to do all these projects in my constituency. There is a saying that ‘he who much is given’…so, the election I will win unless God says otherwise. The constituents themselves know the kind of work I have done in the constituency."

Ghanaian Times report on the fund



The Ministry of Finance in 2019 released GHȻ1,664 million, about $320 million for the implementation of the $1 million per constituency pledge under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) for 2020.



The commencement certificate, granted to the three development authorities in the country covers $275 million dollars for the 275 constituencies nationwide and $45 million for outstanding commitments.



The IPEP, popularly known as One-Million-Dollars-Per-Constituency, is a flagship government initiative to address critical infrastructure deficit identified by local actors at the constituency level.





