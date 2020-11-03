I haven't refused any appointment from Akufo-Addo – Kwabena Agyapong

Kwabena Agyapong, Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party

Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has revealed that he is yet to be offered an appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He has also refuted claims that he rejected offers from the President to serve in his administration as is being speculated by some individuals



According to him, he has not been nominated or appointed to occupy any office in government, therefore, there is nothing for him to refuse from the President of the Republic.



“I have not refused any appointment. No no… nobody has given any appointment for me to refuse it. It is never true”, Kwabena Agyei told Kwame Tanko in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Kwabena Agyapong was suspended by his party, on the grounds that he violated Article 4{D} of the NPP Constitution which deals with the duties of a member, according to the leadership of NPP.

However, after the supposed suspension, Kwabena Agyapong insisted that the action of his party was illegal but the NPP in response in a statement stressed that “The National Council wishes to make it clear that, Kwabena Agyapong’s suspension was legal and constitutional”.



According to the party, “The proceedings of the Disciplinary Committee as in Article 5 were all fully complied with. Article 7{v, vi, vii} which deals with misconduct was invoked by a complainant and after full-scale investigations by the constitutionally mandated National Disciplinary Committee, the said Committee recommended an indefinite suspension in line with Article {4} of the NPP Constitution. Article 7{b} also spells out the sanctions which misconduct, such as Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, attract”.



Meanwhile, speaking to Angel FM Monday in Kumasi, the Former General Secretary praised President Akufo-Addo ranking him far ahead of his opponent John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Kwabena Agyapong categorically stated that President Akufo Addo has done an incomparable development in the country hence the NDC has no stand in the upcoming elections.