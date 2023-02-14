I haven't resigned as Greater Accra Regional Minister; disregard rumors - Henry Quartey

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey says he hasn't resigned from his position neither does he have any intention to do so.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, the Minister responded to speculations that his seeming absence from the public scene is because he has voluntarily left his job.



Stressing he is still at post, the Minister referenced how the Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen resigned his office stating he (Henry Quartey) would have notified the President and a communiqué would have been released by the Office of the President to the public.

He urged the public to disregard such rumors emphasizing "the President has not given me any indication that he is not interested in working with me anymore and as far as I am concerned, I am working and I shall continue to work".



