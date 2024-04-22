I haven't seen any signs showing that Bawumia can win 2024 elections – Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, has expressed doubts regarding the electoral prospects of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the 2024 elections.

Pratt's skepticism was met with dismissal from Nana Akomea, a member of Bawumia's campaign team.



During a panel discussion on Peace FM's Kokrokoo on April 19, 2024, Nana Akomea pressed Pratt on his beliefs regarding Bawumia's ability to secure victory in the elections.



Pratt responded by stating that he had not seen any indication or sign that backed Bawumia's potential triumph at the polls.



The exchange continued as Nana Akomea emphasized his confidence in Bawumia's candidacy, citing his role as the national campaign vice chairman and his belief in the vice president's capabilities.



Pratt, however, remained steadfast in his skepticism.

Read an excerpt of their conversation below



Nana Akomea: Kwesi, don't you believe that Bawumia can win the elections?



Kwesi: I haven’t said that.



Nana Akomea: But don't you believe?



Kwesi: Do you believe it yourself?

Nana Akomea: If not, why would I be working for him?



Kwesi: What work are you doing?



Nana Akomea: The work that I am doing for Bawumia. I am working as a national campaign vice chairman.



Kwesi: Okay, but people become campaign chairmen and still fail.



Nana Akomea: Failure is different from belief, Kwesi. For me, I believe that he can win. That doesn’t mean that I am the only person that votes. But for you, don't you believe that he can win?

Kwesi: I haven’t seen anything that shows that he can win. There is nothing that I have seen that indicates or shows that he can win.







AM/SARA



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel