I hope we we have a conference of fetish priests who can 'double' Ghana's money - Charles Owusu

Head of Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

Head of Monitoring Unit of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has called for a conference of fetish priests to be held in Ghana.

He was discussing the recent murder of an 11-year old boy by teenagers at Kasoa in the Central Region.



The suspects, Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kini, 18, allegedly murdered Ishmael Mensah Abdallah for money rituals.



Charles Owusu wondered why the fetish priests are not creating money for Ghana to develop.

He noted that if the fetish priests indeed they have magical powers to manufacture or double money for people, they should use it for a noble cause by reviving Ghana's financial sector.



He expressed disgust over the activities of the fetish priests rebuked them for deceiving and causing people to kill for money.



Making submissions on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Charles Owusu sarcastically said; "I hope we will one day have a conference of fetish priests who can double money to double the money of the economy because Ghana has a monetary challenge. But you see, it's a mind game; they're just using their minds," to swindle people.