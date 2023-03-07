I inherited a severely-challenged economy but turned things around – President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that when he assumed office on 7th January 2017, he inherited a severely-challenged economy, whose rate wof growth, at the time, was the lowest in over two decades.

But, he said, by dint of hard work, prudence and creativity, the government has managed to turn things around, creating an economy which, for the years 2017, 2018, and 2019, the years before the onset of COVID-19, was amongst the fastest growing economies not only in Africa, but also in the world, recording an annual Gross Domestic Growth (GDP) growth rate of seven percent (7%).



Speaking at the 66th Indepecence Day celebration on Monday March 6, he said “We were the best place to do business in West Africa, and, in 2021, we were described as the most attractive destination for investment in West Africa.

“The next twenty-two (22) months of my mandate will be focused on restoring the economy we had before COVID and the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the period of rapid growth. It is a solemn pledge I am making to you, my fellow Ghanaians, and one which I am determined to fulfill.



"Before I take my seat, I want to inform you that, in fulfilment of the announcement I made at last year’s Founders’ Day Celebration, I will, on Tuesday, 14th March 2023, confer national honours on some citizens of our country, who distinguished themselves in the fight against the pandemic of COVID-19. By their actions, they helped protect and preserve our population, and won global acclaim for Mother Ghana."