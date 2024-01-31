I introduced Afrifa-Mensah to politics in Amasaman - Clement Wilkinson

Clement Wilkinson, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West

Clement Wilkinson, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ga West Municipal Assembly, has denied allegations of a feud between him and the current MP for Amasaman Afrifa-Mensah.

The MCE lamented that he feels uncomfortable whenever people make such claims without any basis or merit.



Speaking in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he told host Kwabena Agyapong that the two of them have a very good working relationship and that the assertions about the feud between them must be ignored.



He said the two have collaborated on several projects and “worked together, so I don’t know exactly what they want me to do to prove to them that the two of us have a positive working relationship.



"He was elected to go to parliament, and I have also been appointed to preside over the municipality. We have all performed our duties to the best of our ability.



And so, as an ex-officio member, you are invited to an event, but you do not come, and you tell people I did not invite you; it was unfair. I invited you, and you did not show up. But I also knew your parliamentary duties did not allow you. In that regard, you cannot claim I did not invite you. Whatever we achieved, it also went to his credit, and he campaigns with it. I want to reiterate that there is no bad blood between us. We have a good working relationship.

He has also refuted the assertion that he caused the defeat of the MP, challenging anyone with the evidence to provide it.



”I am not responsible for the defeat of the MP. I, therefore, challenge anyone with evidence that I asked people to vote against to show it. I was part of his campaign team in 2020, which saw him win. So how can people accuse me of being the one behind his defeat?”



He also revealed he was the one who first introduced the MP to the constituency and worked with and supported him to become the First Vice Chairman when he was not even a voter in any of the polling stations.



“I am the political godfather of Afrifa-Mensah. I was the one who introduced him to the politics in our constituency. I was the one who held his hand and brought him into the constituency, where he had the opportunity to be elected as the First Vice Chairman. He should deny this fact. He should tell me which of the polling stations he was a voter at. So if there is anyone who brought in somebody, as it is being alleged, I was the one who brought in the MP. I brought him in, and he contested against me and won.”