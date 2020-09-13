General News

I keep my promises, give me 4 more years to do more - Akufo Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Adoo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to vote massively for him come December 7 general election and renew his mandate for another four years because he’s a leader who keeps his promise.

Speaking at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region, the President asserted that he’s fulfilled almost all his promises made to Ghanaians during the 2016 electioneering campaign and he’s on course to fulfill the few ones left.



He added that Ghanaians attest to the fact that he didn’t lie to them for votes but has actually delivered on his mandate.



“Ghanaians stood on two things to vote for me in 2016 - the promises I made and the fact that then-President Mahama had performed poorly in government. After electing me to become President, Ghanaians can testify to what I can do, I’m not here to give promises again. You know what I can do, my achievements are there for all to see.

“Once you know that I’m an honest person who walks his talk and did not come to lie to you, I humbly ask that you continue to have trust in me. Come voting day on December 7, vote in your numbers for me and give me four more years to do more for Ghana,” President Akufo Addo stated.



He urged the people of Tano North Constituency to vote massively and retain the incumbent Member of Parliament, Freda Prempeh for her to continue with the good works.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.