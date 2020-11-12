I knew CHRAJ was up to mischief – Sacked PPA boss

The dismissed Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procumbent Authority (PPA) Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei, has accused the Commission on Human Rights and Administration Justice (CHRAJ) of playing mischief in their report against him, leading to his sacking.

“I knew from their initial correspondence that CHRAJ was up to mischief after failing to disclose they were in possession of my account details so we could speak specifically to it.



“They decided to publish same with the statement that I was unable to explain the inflows into my account. This is an affront to my right to defend myself,” he told Net 2 TV Wednesday, November 11.



He added, “We had initial reservation regarding CHRAJ’s posture hence our request for public hearing which was turned down but we now stand vindicated they were not going to be fair in their investigations.”



The decision follows the submission of a report to President Akufo-Addo by Commission on Human Rights and Administration Justice (CHRAJ) on a conflict of interest investigations initiated against Mr Adjei.

A report issued by the CHRAJ has noted that the Mr Boateng Adjei was unable to explain the volumes of cash that passed through his bank account with the Stanbic Bank after his appointment.



It emanated from an investigative work by journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni over some contracts sanctioned by the Authority.



The CHRAJ report had concluded that Mr Adjei had put himself in a position where his personal interests conflicted with the performance of his functions as CEO and board member of PPA.



Portions of the report said “The respondent (Mr Adjei) opened a USD Account at the Stanbic Bank on 03 April 2017 after his appointment as CEO of PPA. As of August 2-019 a total of USD516225 has been credited to the account and his debits stood at USD504607.87



“When confronted with the evidence of the sheer volume of cash that passed through his accounts the Respondent indicated that Frosty Ice Mineral Water Litd does not have a bank account and that proceeds from the sales of the water is lodged in his account. Frosty Ice Mineral water Ltd is the company the Respondent owns with us wife, Mercy Adjei. He also claimed that he received money from other family businesses but could not name the family businesses.”

A release issued by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, announcement the termination of his appointment said on Friday “Having satisfied himself of the fact that the recommendation made by CHRAJ is properly motivated and well-founded, the President has expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Mr Joseph Whittal and CHRAJ for the thorough and methodical manner in which the matter has been addressed.”



Aspects of the investigative work relating to potential acts of corruption were referred to the Office of Special Prosecutor for action. The Prosecutor is yet to come out with his report.



