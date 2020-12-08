'I knew that Yilo would choose quality over mediocrity' - Albert Nyakotey

Albert Nyakotey wins the parliamemtary seat for Yilo Krobo

Correspondence from Eastern Region:

NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Yilo Krobo in the Eastern Region, Albert Tetteh Nyarkotey is the Member of Parliament elect for the area, Electoral Commission officials have declared.



EC Returning officer, Mr Kwao Andrews Tetteh announced Mr Nyakotey's victory at 3am on Tuesday at Somanya after collating results from all 157 polling stations in the municipality.



A first-time contender, the NDC Candidate who'll succeed outgoing MP for the area, Lawyer Magnus Kofi Amoatey polled 26,165 votes out of the 46,933 valid votes cast against Mr Djetsey Apertey's 20,828.



597 votes were rejected.



Djetsey Apertey was seeking to be second time lucky after losing out to the current MP, Lawyer Amoatey in the 2016 parliamentary elections.

Lawyer Amoatey beat the NPP candidate with 23,507 votes with Mr Apertey poling 15,978 votes.



Albert Nyakotey in his victory speech said the poor quality of the NPP PC guaranteed his victory.



"I don't want to say but look at the quality of the Candidate the NPP was presenting. I knew that Yilo would choose quality over mediocrity," he told reporters shortly after being declared the winner today.



He also went on to attribute his victory to the unity of his campaign team.



"I worked with all the people who were ready to work with me to achieve the results. I don't want to say that I'm the only one who did it, this is a teamwork and a team result," said the PC elect.

"I had a good team, I had a good strategy right from the word go, I scanned the environment and I had a good message."



Albert Tetteh Nyakotey expressed his profound gratitude to all who contributed in diverse ways to ensure that his victory became a reality.



The incoming parliamentarian who interpreted his victory as a reflection of the bad policies of the NPP government maintained that he'll, during his tenure as MP prioritise education, job creation and sports.



"My focus will be on education, my focus will be on jobs, my focus will also be on sports," he averred.