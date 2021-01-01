I know the people who ordered the raid on Captain Smart’s house - Prophet Badu Kobi

Prophet Badu Kobi of the Glorious Wave Chapel International has sent a message of caution to the owner of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Dr Kwaku Oteng.

According to him, certain elements within the ruling party have planned to collapse his companies.



A manifestation of this plot is the recent robbery of the home of Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as Captain Smart, a reporter with ABN, Badu Kobi claims.



Badu Kobi claims he knows the people who sanctioned the attack on Captain Smart’s house.



“The owner of Angel FM should pray. There is a conspiracy to bring his business down in 2021. Captain Smart should ask me who sent people to his house. I can tell you the people who sent people to his house”, he said during church service December 31, 2020.

Earlier this week Captain Smart had his Trantra Hills home in Accra raided by thieves on Sunday dawn.



According to the Mile 7 District Police, the journalist had all exterior driving mirrors of his three (3) Toyota four-wheel-drives stolen.



They also made away with the windshield guards of all the vehicles including 2 Toyota Land Cruisers with registration numbers GE 7113 – 17 and GS 1-16 and one Land Cruiser Prado with registration number GR 9111- 16 parked in his compound.



