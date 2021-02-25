I know what to do - 18-year-old rapist tells court after being jailed

The statement from the accused left everyone laughing

An 18-year-old driver’s mate who has been jailed for attempted rape shocked the court when after being handed his term, promised to change from his old ways.

Emmanuel Darko who pleaded guilty before an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann convicted Darko to charges of unlawful entry and indecent assault, was handed convicted to 36 weeks imprisonment in hard labour.



While being whisked out of the court to begin his term, he left everyone laughing loud when he said “I know what to do.” The case investigator, who was handcuffing him, asked, “What are you going to do?”



Darko replied: “I am going to change my ways after I have come out of prison.”



Facts of the case



On February 18, this year, at about 1:00am, the victim and her grandmother who is suffering from a stroke were sleeping in their room together with other siblings.

Darko sneaked into the room and stripped himself naked entered and attempted to have sex with the 13-year-old victim.



The victim woke up and raised the alarm and Darko took his pair of shorts and bolted. The victim’s parents heard the shouts and came to the victim’s rescue.



The victim narrated her ordeal and mentioned Darko’s name to her parents.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said a report was made at the Ofankor Police Station. Darko was arrested and the matter was transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, Tesano for further investigations.