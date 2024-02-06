I leapt with joy when Mahama announced decision to restore original names of universities - Apaak

Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

A Deputy Ranking Member of the Education Committee of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, has expressed joy at the pledge by former President John Mahama to restore all the various universities President Akufo-Addo changed to their original names.

Dr. Apaak, who is also the MP for Builsa South, said he could not contain his joy when he heard the former president make the pledge.



He described it as appropriate since, in his view, the renaming of the universities by the NPO has distorted the history of the country.



Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has announced that he will reverse the names President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave some public universities in the country if he assumes office as the president.



He made the remarks while addressing party supporters, chiefs, and students at Zuarungu in the Upper East Region.



He took a swipe at the president wondering why he would rename universities constructed by the NDC government after their heroes.

Reacting to it, Dr. Apaak commended Mr. Mahama, adding that the change will also affect the seat of government, which is now the Jubilee House.



According to him, the seat was Flagstaff House, and it will return to its original name.



This, he noted, restored Ghana’s original history, which the current president has distorted.



“Seated behind him [JM] during his interaction with stakeholders in the Zuarungu Constituency, I leapt with joy when he announced that he would restore the original names of the universities renamed by NADAA.



"I have no doubt that operation restoration will include the seat of government. Flagstaff House it was, and so would it be again. Our history will definitely be restored,” he wrote on X.