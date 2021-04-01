I left home when I was 10-years to hustle on the street - Young boy reveals

21-year old, Elijah Nketsiah has been living on the streets of Accra hustling for 11 years. According to him, living with a single father caused this current state.

In a chat on Daily hustle on SVTV Africa, Elijah stated that after his parent's divorce, he was left with his father. Knowing that it's the mother's job to raise a child, it was difficult for the father to do it alone.



”I'm the third born on my father's side. When I was young I ran from home for days then my dad brings me home. Eventually, I would go back again. It was difficult for him,” he told DJ Nyaami.



Being among 40 guys cleaning the windshields of cars in traffic at Shiashie, Elijah added that it is not what he anticipated, however, he has to survive.

”It is difficult to save with this job. The little you have goes into a shelter to lay your head. For now, we sleep in a yard around Shiashie,” he disclosed.



