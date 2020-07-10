General News

I live on 4 cedis a day with my one year old daughter - Sachet water seller

Vida Nsor, a single mother who sells sachet water on the streets of Tema, has disclosed to SVTV Africa that she and her child feeds on 4 cedis each day.

Sharing her story, she said, she has 4 kids with the same father whom after their last born, left them in Bolgatanga and has since not seen him till date.



Being a single mother, she had to follow friends to Accra, exactly three days prior to the partial lockdown to hustle her way out of life.



She now sells pure water on the streets of Tema, making an average income of 8 cedis on a good market day.



According to her, together with the child, she spends 4 cedis on food, one cedi on pampers, pay one cedi for bathing and save the remaining 2 cedis.



This means anything below 8 cedis a day, will prevent her from saving or fail to do any of the aforementioned.

Vida believes her one-year-old child, contributes to why she was denied many job opportunities, unlike her friends.



She added that her other three kids are with her mother in the Upper East region. According to her, she dreams of going back home, but money for transportation has become a problem.



With strong belief, the mother of 4 is certain that with a cash amount of 300 cedis, she can start pastry business or cook something and sell.



