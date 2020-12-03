I’ll be contesting for the Presidency in 2024 – Kwame A Plus confirms

A Plus, Founder of 'The Peoples Project'

Founder of 'The Peoples Project' (TPP), Kwame Asare Obeng has said that he will contest for the 2024 Presidential election.

According to him, any delay will mean that the corrupt National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) will continue to take the people for granted by stealing monies meant for development.



“I met an old man some time ago and he said in 2024 I should contest for a Parliamentary seat then in 2028 I will contest for the Presidency but I told him I can’t hold on for the NPP and NDC politicians to milk the country dry so in 2024 I’m contesting for the Presidential seat,” he revealed.

He indicated that a new dawn will be set in motion from 2021 in Ghana because 2020 ended the period when politicians could take the people for granted.



A Plus believes that the youth in the country need to take the country into their hands to get things done the right way because that’s the only way the country can see the needed development.