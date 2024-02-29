I’ll be surprised if Akufo-Addo signs Anti-LGBT+ Bill – Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

An advocate against the Sexual Human Rights and Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQ bill), Emerita Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh, says she will be disappointed if President Akufo-Addo assents to the bill.

Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the bill after the completion of the Third Reading.



The bill, which is yet to be assented to by the president, seeks to, among other things, prescribe a maximum of five years for anyone caught practising or endorsing LGBTQ+ activities.



The enacted bill seeks to outlaw LGBTQI+ activities and penalise their promotion, advocacy and funding.



Speaking to Starr News, Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh expressed her disapproval, arguing the bill is unnecessary.

"The reason why the President has not assented to the other private members bills that were sent to him was that they violate Article 108 of the Constitution. I believe that this bill violates Article 108 even more because every part of it is about enforcement, which is going to be a charge on the public purse. So if we are to follow the president’s reasoning, I will be surprised if he assents to this bill.



"We live in a country that is governed by the rule of law; we live under a constitution. No law, no Act that is passed can be inconsistent with the Constitution. Therefore, if there are violations of the Constitution, especially as regards the rights and freedoms that are guaranteed to all Ghanaians, the Constitution does not begin to differentiate according to your religion or identity. This law is unnecessary; we already have provisions in our laws that govern all matters,” she said.



