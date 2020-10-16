I’ll construct a mini Kejetia ultramodern market for Agona Swedru - Mahama

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Abdul-Wahab, Contributor

Agona Swedru which is the commercial city of Agona West Constituency went agog with the visit of John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress.

Mr. Mahama paid a courtesy call on Nana Ogidigram Kwabena Botwe II and Swedruman Council of Chiefs at the Palace in Agona Ankyease to seek the blessings of Nananom before moving to the historic Agona Swedru main station for the mini durbar of the Chiefs and people of Agona Swedru.



The venue is historic in the history of Ghana's politics and for the NDC since it’s the same venue where the famous "Swedru Declaration” was made on 6th June 1998 by former President Rawlings when he declared his Veep, Professor Mills as the flag bearer of the NDC in the 2000 elections.



Indeed, it was the same venue, that John Dramani Mahama as President of Ghana prior to the 2016 elections, announced the award of contract for 15km Asphalting for Agona Swedru.

Fast forward to elections 2020, the Presidential candidate of the NDC among other promises to the people of Agonaman has promised to build a Kejetia-like ultramodern market at Agona Swedru.



The promise was greeted with spontaneous applause and jubilation especially with the market women who were present in their large numbers.

