I’ll contest in Dome-Kwabenya NPP primaries – Adwoa Safo declares

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP

The MP for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has revealed that she will join the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries ahead of the 2024 elections.

She said she had been quiet about her decision because she wanted to announce it at the right time.



The former Minister for Gender made the disclosure when she visited some Ga chiefs in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency on Friday, August 11,2023.



Adwoa Safo, as she is popularly known, has been a subject of discussion in the media when she stayed away from Parliament for months.

Some MPs from the Majority side of Parliament, where she belongs to, lamented her decision to absent herself from the House and suggested that she has to be booted out in their upcoming primaries.



CEO for Free Zones, Mike Gabo Oquaye Jnr, was tipped to replace Adwoa Safo in the primary.



However, the MP has announced her bid to join the race for her reelection.