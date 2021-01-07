I’ll deal with sanitation offenders, galamseyers, chainsaw operators - Kenyase Manhene declares war

Ahafo Kenyase Manhene, Nana Osei Kofi Abiri

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

The Omanhene of Ahafo-Kenyase No.1 in Asutifi North District of the Ahafo region Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, has said he will fight against sanitation offenders, chainsaw operations, and illegal mining (galamsey) in this year and beyond.

The paramount chief claims the bad practices have retarded the development of Ahafo Kenyasi therefore there is the need to quash such misdemeanors in his communities.



Speaking after Universal Rehabilitation Center (had presented a citation to him Nana Osei Kofi Abiri,Ahafo kenyase No.1 Manhene) in honor of his hard work to the fight against sanitation, the chief indicated that some unscrupulous Kenyasi residents especially, shop owners, traders and some others have made it a habit to littering on the streets.



He told Soiree News reporter Joseph Marfo that, the bad habit has paraded airborne diseases among others in the Kenyasi community living many perished.

As a result, he is going fight the canker by punishing offenders and that he believes sanity will prevail in Ahafo Kenyasi in the years ahead.



He pledged to deal with illegal mining, chainsaw operations in the community as well.

