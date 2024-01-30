I’ll declare my assets on yearly basis, pay income tax ahead – Sam Ankrah assures

Sam Ankrah

Source: Alternative Force for Action

Independent presidential aspirant Dr. Samuel Ankrah has promised to publicly declare his assets every year and pay early income tax on the money if voted as Ghana’s president.

He said this in response to the question about how trustworthy he would be to Ghanaians, considering the fact he's considered rich and may accrue the country’s funds in addition to his wealth.



Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, the economist noted that most politicians are reluctant to amend Ghana’s political system and implement better policies. “The challenge is the systems we have. If any leader professes change and they’re not willing to break down the systems that are corrupted and build new ones, don’t take them seriously,” he told host KMJ.



Unlike others, Dr. Ankrah considers himself a change agent and is determined to make a change and improve the country’s economy with concrete policies if voted into power.



According to him, sacrifice has been instrumental throughout his career, and he has dedicated himself to helping better the lives of people in society. Based on that, Dr. Ankrah is willing to reveal his assets to the populace when voted president to ensure sanity during his tenure.



“I’m going to be the first president to declare my assets every year and also pay taxes on any money ahead,” he pledged.

The investment banker is of the view that the motives of people who venture into politics vary. While some people get involved to benefit financially, others seek to work diligently to support the growth of the populace.



Dr. Samuel Ankrah announced his decision to run for the presidential office as an independent candidate in 2023 out of frustration with the perceived lack of fresh perspectives and effective solutions offered by the traditional parties.



Since his involvement, Dr. Ankrah has become a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics, captivating the citizenry with his bold ideas. An economist by profession, Ankrah’s entry into the political arena has received reactions from the established order, challenging the dominance of the two main parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The investment banker, global business strategist, and development economist with more than 20 years of experience in providing fiscal, strategic, and operational leadership to business organizations in Europe, the United Kingdom, and across Africa is on a journey to occupy the highest office of the land.



Despite the unwavering challenges in Ghana’s political space, Dr. Ankrah faces every obstacle and campaigns his way with his Alternative Force for Action (AFA) movement and becomes the land’s president with his policies.