I’ll ensure state institutions, democratic engagements not disturbed – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said: “I will do whatever I can and spare no effort to ensure that the institutions of our Republic and our democratic engagement are not disturbed and are continued in full force in effect for the welfare and benefit of the people of Ghana”.

Addressing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, December 27 in Accra, the President said: “This occasion enables us of the NPP to renew our commitment to the promotion of democracy and good governance in our nation and also recommit ourselves to work for the rapid development of our nation and its economy so we can bring prosperity to all the people of Ghana without discrimination”.



“This is a tough task but one that is at the centre of this noble political tradition to which we belong and it is one that calls us to duty, service and sacrifice”.



“We have to take the lead in bringing to fruition, the main teachings of this election, which is that: all persons of goodwill, no matter their political affiliation, have to work together to secure the peace, prosperity and progress of our nation”, he said.

“Ghana continues to stand as a beacon of democracy, good governance on our continent and around the world”.



“It is our responsibility and generation to do everything possible to maintain this standing and reputation”, he noted.