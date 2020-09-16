General News

I'll fast track probe into J.B Danquah, Ahmed Suale murder cases in my next govt – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised to investigate the deaths of the late Abuakwa North Member of Parliament, J. B Danquah and investigative journalist Ahmed Suale when voted into power in the upcoming December 7 election.

Though the J. B Danquah case is still pending in court while investigations are underway in the Ahmed Suale case, the former president said he will “ensure swift investigations into the cases” when he is re-elected into power.



He made this known at an NDC town hall meeting in Kumasi on Tuesday, 15 September 2020.



Mr Mahama promised to support the security agencies to do their work effectively and ensure that arms used by pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante groups are retrieved and given to the security agencies to combat crime.



“We will give the guns and bulletproof vests that the Invisible forces and Delta forces are using to threaten us to our military and policemen to fight armed robbers,” he said.

Mr Mahama also pledged to reopen radio stations closed down by the current administration and ensure freedom of speech and expression when given the nod in the December polls.



“All radio stations shut down by Nana Addo will be opened to ensure press freedom. So Radio Gold, Montie FM and all the others will be operational again,” he noted.



The town hall meeting was held to outdoor the Akan version of the NDC’s People’s Manifesto after it was officially launched on 7 September 2020 in Accra.



Similar events are expected to be rolled out in other regions ahead of the general elections.

