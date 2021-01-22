I’ll fight Ibrahim Mahama to the Supreme Court – Ernest Owusu Bempah vows and more

Ibrahim Mahama and Ernest Owusu Bempah

Communication Director of Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu Bempah has said he intends to fight business mogul Ibrahim Mahama all the way to th Supreme Court of Ghana.

This is after he lost an appeal case consequent to which the court ordered the National Investment Bank to empty his account for the Businessman.



While businessman Ibrahim Mahama and his lawyers are going after Owusu Bempah’s house, the outspoken party communicator has said he doesn’t own the said house. It is unclear whether he is renting or has mortgage arrangements over it that are yet to be transferred to him, but he was clear he owns mo property in Tema.



It is also unclear whether he owns other properties in other parts of Ghana which lawyers of Mr. Mahama could fall on.



Ernest Owusu Bempah who has received sympathy and support from members of the New Patriotic Party said he is not ready to give up “until the fat lady sings”.



Read his full statement below:

21/01/2021



I have been in court with Mr Ibrahim Mahama over the last two years on a defamatory matter.



The High court presided by Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa ruled against my good self and UTV. The matter proceeded to Appeal and the Appellate Court upheld the High Court decision.



Much as I disagree with the judgement, I respect the court’s decision.



Let me add that, my legal team are in the process of taking the appropriate action at the Supreme Court.

The claim that I, Ernest Owusu Bempah is pleading with Ibrahim Mahama to have the matter settled behind closed doors is false and very defamatory.



Again, the claim that I have a house in Tema and that it is being sold to defray the cost of the damages is also false.



I don’t own any property in Tema and such fiction can only come from the figment of the imagination of a deluded mind.



My adversaries are bruised and are only engaging in a publicity stunt simply to shore up their tattered image.



Let me remind the public that my legal team is competent enough to handle this matter to its logical conclusion.

Ghanaians should watch out for the unfolding drama ahead. Those living in glass houses and throwing stones will soon realise their folly.



It ain’t over until the fat lady sings and I have not heard her sung yet.



Signed:



Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah