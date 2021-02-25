I’ll fight galamsey without partisanship – Jinapor promises

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Lands and Natural Resource Minister-designate

Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has given a strong indication that he is not going to be partisan in his approach to fight the menace of Galamsey which is gradually destroying the country’s water bodies and forest reserves.

He acknowledges that the fight against illegal mining in the country will be a cumbersome one but is optimistic that he will win the battle considering the fact that the President is committed to the fight against it.



Speaking on this when he took his turn at the Appointments Committee Wednesday, February 24, he said “In every dispensation, when you’re rolling out policies, especially dealing with intricate sectors such as small-scale mining, you’ll have problems. I have taken time to study a lot of literature and noted that all the previous ministers encountered lots of challenges. You’ll often have party people and lots of big wigs fighting against the process.

“I agree that you will often have people in your own party and chiefs trying to frustrate the [fight against illegal mining] but I want to give a firm assurance that if I get the approval of Parliament, I’m moving in there with all humility and modesty to apply the law without few or favour.”



Adding that “What is important is that the president is absolutely committed to making an impact in this illegal small-scale mining industry”.