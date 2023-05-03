3
Menu
News

I'll fix broken free SHS – Mahama says parents paying more now than 'fee regime'

John Dramani Mahama In Bono East NDC Former President John Dramani Mahama

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Mahama has said he will fix the free senior high school (SHS) programme if he wins the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking at a campaign tour in Kongo in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, Mr Mahama who is seeking a comeback, said the current form of the free SHS programme is appalling and counterproductive.

In his view, it is rather encumbering students and parents instead of its intended purpose of providing some academic and financial respite.

“Free SHS is not working properly," he told the delegates on his tour, explaining that neither the parents nor students are reaping its fruits.

"I can tell you today that the money we are spending on our children to go to school is far more than when we used to pay school fees," Mr Mahama said.

“We are going to repair the free SHS and make it better and create the situation that when school reopens, all the children will go together and when they vacate they all come home together.”

He also repeated an earlier call for the resignation of Health Minister Kweku Agyemang-Manu over the "failed" national health insurance scheme.

“The NHIL is completely destroyed. The minister himself said there is no benefit to the NHIL card and that when he goes to the hospital, he pays cash and that was why I said he should resign," Mahama said.

He promised: "NDC is coming to make it better.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law
National Cathedral US registration address leads to 'fraudulent' location - Ablakwa reveals
Here are Ablakwa's five new National Cathedral 'bombshells' after US trip
National Cathedral consultant paid US$6m operates from warehouse - Ablakwa reveals
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
Related Articles: