I’ll have sleepless nights if I don’t contest to rescue Ghana – Mahama

NDC flagbearer aspirant, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said Ghana needs "default settings" to enable the economy to turn around.

The flagbearer aspirant of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) noted that Ghanaians are not only suffering but also businesses are collapsing under Akufo-Addo's administration.



He said irrespective of the hard times businesses are going through, the government is also harassing owners with taxes and threatening to shut them down if they do not pay the taxes.



Mr Mahama said he would have opted not to contest the Presidency again because he has done his part but due to the bad economic situation, he will not be able to sleep if he does not come back and deliver the economy.



He said his next government will reset the nation to a default setting to build a stronger foundation to enable the younger generation to build on it.

Mr Mahama was addressing delegates of the NDC in the Nhyiaeso Constituency of the Ashanti region as part of his three-campaign tour of the region.



Mr Mahama’s visit to all constituencies across the country is on.



He has so far covered 47 constituencies in four regions, traveling a minimum of 2,708 kilometres to meet and interact with branch and constituency executives.