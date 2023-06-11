I’ll increase NPP votes in opposition strongholds — Ken Agyapong

Assin Central MP and flagbearer hopeful for NPP, Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, has assured delegates of the party that if he is elected flagbearer, he will garner more votes in opposition strongholds to win massively the 2024 elections.

He acknowledged that some constituencies remained strongholds of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) but reiterated the importance of such constituencies and their potential contribution to NPP.



“I believe in you, and the reason is, even if we (NPP) do not win in such constituencies, the outcome of elections is significant unfortunately, that is an issue we politicians often overlook so even if we are unable to win such parliamentary seats, the number of votes coming from them for NPP is greater than what comes from my own constituency where I am victorious,” Mr Agyapong alluded.



Addressing delegates, members, supporters, faithful, well-wishers, and sympathisers of the party in Kumasi, as part of his ongoing campaign, he appealed to the delegates for their votes and promised to empower and reward them for their commitment, dedication and determination to give him the nod to lead NPP into Election 2024.



Mr Agyapong, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in the Central Region, wondered why NPP members after serving the party all that while, and when it comes to recruitment into security services or employment opportunities, were sidelined.

He asked the delegates to support and assist him based on his contributions to NPP and the welfare of members and supporters as well as his plans to improve the country’s fortunes as a successful businessman.



Mr. Agyapong also questioned the commitment, determination, and dedication of some of his contenders in seeking the welfare of ordinary Ghanaians since he had employed more than 7,000 people, unlike his competitors who depended on the government for everything and despite his influence, he was unable to provide jobs for the youth.



“But I have, at least, employed more than 7,000 Ghanaians. So, if someone who relies on the government promises to provide you with something, consider their track record, and can you compare someone who has all the things taken care of by the government to someone who pays more than 7,000 workers every month to support and assist their families?” he quizzed.



