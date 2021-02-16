I’ll increase road tolls if approved as the Roads minister – Amoako-Attah

Roads and Highways Minister-designate, Kwesi Amoako Attah

The Roads and Highways Minister-designate, Kwesi Amoako Attah, has hinted of increasing road tolls if approved by Parliament’s vetting committee.

“If I am given the approval, it’s one of the things I am going to do immediately. There is going to be a proposal to increase the toll rate, and I am going to bring to this house [Parliament] for support”, Mr. Amoako Attah said when he appeared before the vetting committee on Tuesday, 16 February 2021.



In his view, road toll in Ghana is on the low compared to other parts of the world and, therefore, for Ghanaians to enjoy good roads, there is a need for them to pay for it.



Mr Amoako Attah told the committee “The research that has been done in my ministry suggest that, on the average, toll rate is about a dollar. In Ghana, a dollar is close to GHS 6 but people pay GHS 50p as road toll.”

Although he agreed a section of the populace might kick against the attempt to increase road tolls, Mr Amoako Attah insisted it was in the interest of Ghanaians if they want good quality roads.



“The last time tolls were increased, there was so much hue and cry in this country. We all saw what happened in this country with drivers saying they will go on strike. Will Ghanaians be prepared to pay more for road toll as it is seen in other parts of the world? We pay the lowest rate; meanwhile, we want good roads. Ghanaians should be prepared to pay for good roads and if I am giving the opportunity, it will be done”, he noted.