I’ll invest 50% of my salary as MP in the youth – Dumelo pledges

National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo

The National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has said when elected into power, he will invest 50 percent of his first two years’ salary into the youth.

He explained that he will establish a football team in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency to give room for players to train and improve on their career.



Mr Dumelo continued that the football team named West Wuogon Football Club, when established, will expose these players internationally where they can get better opportunities to showcase their talents.



Announcing this at his campaign launch Sunday, October 18, 2020, the actor turned politician said "When I go to Parliament for the first two years, 50 per cent of my salary, I will dedicate that to the youth. The first thing I’ll do with that 50 per cent is to establish a football team in Ayawso West Wuogon".



“We’re tired of playing gala; it is time to make a West Wuogon Football Club so that the footballers here can get the opportunity to play in the league and also go abroad,” he stated.

Meanwhile, John Dumelo is optimistic of winning the December polls due to some social interventions he’s embarked on so far.



He also promised on establishing a factory in the constituency when elected as the MP.



“Last year, when I won the primaries, I got to work and I can confidently tell you that things are happening in Ayawaso West Wuogon. We are sharing laptops; not that when we come, we will share, we are already sharing laptops. We are already creating jobs. They claim that One District One Factory. I don’t see any factories in Ayawaso West Wuogon. I will make that factory and produce that factory in Ayawaso West Wuogon.”