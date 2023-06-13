0
I'll leverage technology to improve the efficiency of the Judiciary – Chief Justice

Gertrude Torkornoo.jpeg Gertrude Torkornoo, Chief Justice

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has sworn into office Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the country’s new Chief Justice.

At the ceremony, the President stated that appointing Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the country’s new Chief Justice was not a difficult task as she possesses the qualities to lead the Judiciary.

Speaking at the swearing-in of the new Chief Justice at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said “The choice of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the 15th Chief Justice was not a particularly difficult one to make in view of her level of qualification, the number of years spent with distinction at the bench, and the superior court of judicature.”

The new Chief Justice and the third female to take over the post in Ghana’s history takes over from Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah who retired in May.

She was approved by Parliament on Wednesday, June 7.

