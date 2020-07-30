Politics

'I'll make a good president' – PPP's Dzogbenuku hints at filling Nduom's shoes

2016 Vice-presidential candidate of the PPP, Brigitte Dzogbenuku

The 2016 Vice-presidential candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku, has said she will make a good president should she decide to run for the office and eventually win.

She told Class91.3FM’s State of the Nation programme hosted by Blessed Sogah on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 that she has the qualities and attributes for the top office.



The PPP, on 21 July 2020 announced to all members and the general public that the party is ready for eligible persons to demonstrate an interest in becoming its flag bearer for the 2020 general elections, since it does not expect the party’s founder, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, to put in a bid.



Responding to a question as to whether or not she would get into the race to succeed Dr Ndoum as the party’s torchbearer, Brigitte Dzogbenuku told Blessed Sogah that: “I think I would make a good leader; yes, I believe I would make a good leader”.



“I mean a President is a leader, a president must be, and I keep saying it; must be an amalgam for the people in the country and I think that I do that quite well, yes, and I’m still growing and learning, so, I would work my way into it”, she said.

Commenting on what she brings on board, the PPP’s 2016 running mate noted: “There are a lot of differences like I said. I’m an amalgam. I think I bring people together. I have done it in many little ways and, therefore, if its escalated, of course, it’s a bigger picture but I think I can do that”.



“I think I have a certain following and it’s not a popularity contest but thankfully, people listen to me when I speak and it is not rhetoric. I don’t just speak. I think there’s a certain level of integrity that I work with. I was brought up that way: to be honest and truthful”, she added.



Brigitte Dzogbenuku says she’ll make her final decision known on whether she’ll pick up the PPP’s Presidential nomination forms in the coming days.



Ms Dzogbenuku’s comment comes days after another female, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was chosen by the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, as his running mate in the upcoming 7 December 2020 polls.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.