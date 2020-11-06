I’ll never disturb Ghana’s peace – Alhaji Sinare

National Vice Chairman of NDC, Alhaji Said Sinare

The National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare says he will never engage in any activity that will jeopardize the lasting peace Ghanaians enjoy.

According to him, he does not intend to foment trouble in the 2020 elections because he has no violent bone in him.



Alhaj Sinare, a former Ghana ambassador to Saudi Arabia indicated that he has a decent and reputable image to protect and therefore will not engage in violence.



“I have been vindicated by the decision of the police to drop all charges against me. I am innocent and I have no idea about any plan whatsoever to cause trouble during the election. The allegations are baseless and must be disregarded.”



His comments follow his invitation by the Accra Regional Police Command over his alleged involvement in a plot to cause chaos in the 2020 general election.

"We all enjoy our democracy and peace, nobody should ever dream of endangering the lives of others. I am for peace. I will protect the peace of Ghana with all my might," Alhaj Sinare added.



Contents of the fact sheet presented in court by the police indicated that Alhaj Sinare was investigated for unlawful possession of arms. The complaint was lodged by the Ayawaso North Constituency Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC Ahmed Tahiru.



The Greater Accra Regional leadership of the National democratic Congress subsequently suspended Ahmed Tahiru for misconduct.