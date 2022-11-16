I’ll readily run ‘naked’ and meet Mahama if he calls – Ashie Moore

John Dramani Mahama

The newly elected Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has stated that he does not mind running naked on the streets of Accra to meet former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore’s comment was in reaction to allegations purported to cast a slur on him that at some points of the party’s trying times he had been ill-disposed toward some leading party members.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo morning show on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, the former legislator for Adenta Constituency described himself as emotional yet charismatic and principled.



As such, he intimated, it would be demeaning to his person to exhibit a hostile attitude to the rank and file of the party who needed his assistance in steering the affairs of the party to restore it to government.

On his relationship with the 2020 flagbearer of the party, Mr Ashie Moore said he has known Mr Mahama since 2007 and that he [Ashie Moore] was the former President’s strategist when he was the running mate to the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.



“2018 when I contested against Ade Coker, President John Mahama called me on my ‘yam’ several times and asked a close friend to call me who told me the old man has been calling me so I should pick up…So I picked up the phone and he said ‘congratulations,’ I have fought a good fight…even though I didn’t win,” he recounted.



In this vein, he said, “let’s assume that I was in the bathroom and president Mahama called and asked ‘where are you, come and take some tea at my house,’ excuse me to say, I would run with my nakedness on the streets of Accra from East Legon to go and take the tea in his house.”