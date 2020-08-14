Politics

I'll reject any appointment from Akufo-Addo - Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr says he will turn down any appointment from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' the Journalist shared how Akufo-Addo offered him an appointment in 2001 and he turned it down.



"...At the time he was not even the Attorney-General, immediately after the elections... he called me to tell me that President Kufuor wanted to work with me in government... I'll not do it today or tomorrow," he stated.



According to him, he also turned down an ambassadorial position from President Professor John Evans Atta Mills (late).



"...I was to become Ghana's Ambassador to Cuba, but I refused to take that appointment... I've refused appointments on several occasions..." he told Naana Boakye who sought to know whether he would accept an appointment in government.

"I've refused one offer which came through him before and I'll refuse it again," he added.



Listen to him in the video below





