I’ll reverse Akufo-Addo’s renaming of public universities – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared that if the NDC comes into office in 2025, it will revert the names of public universities to their original names.

Mahama has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of merely renaming universities constructed by the NDC, emphasizing that the NPP had not established any new universities whiles in office.



During a two-day tour of the Upper East Region under the "Building Ghana Tour," the former president addressed various groups, including women, youth, chiefs, farmers, and students in Zuarungu, Bolgatanga East District.



The tour aims to engage with citizens and gather input for the NDC's manifesto for the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



Mahama asserted that while administration blocks, hostels, and libraries could bear the names of individuals, the core names of public universities should reflect their original purpose.



“And so we will restore the original names, and the names that they have given them, will be given to a significant infrastructure in the Universities.



“We will add other people and name the infrastructure in the Universities after them. But if the University is University for Development Studies, that is its core mandate. It will be called the University for Development Studies,” he stated.

The former President emphasized that the NDC would ensure that the names of public universities align with their core mandate, citing the example of the University for Development Studies.



Addressing the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy, Mahama clarified that he has no intention of canceling it but aims to enhance and improve it.



He expressed plans to abolish the double-track system and revert to a three-term system so that students could attend and vacate school simultaneously.



“We will go back to a three-term system. So that our children will go to school at the same time and vacate at the same time,” he said.



Mahama also outlined plans to decentralize feeding grants for SHS students, allowing headteachers to contract local food suppliers in their districts. This approach, he argued, would benefit local farmers, as food contractors would purchase produce from them to feed students in nearby schools.



Additionally, Mahama proposed reviving the concept of farms within SHSs, aiming to utilize excess produce for school development needs and generate income.

