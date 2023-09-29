I'll save Ghana through my ‘Big Ten’ agenda policies – Dr. Ankrah

Dr. Sam Ankrah

Investment banker, global business strategist, and development economist Dr. Sam Ankrah has outlined a ten-point agenda he seeks to use in managing the country if elected president.

The man with more than 20 years of experience in providing fiscal, strategic, and operational leadership to business organisations in Europe, the United Kingdom, and across Africa believes it was about time Ghanaians voted for a more responsible and credible personality to manage the affairs of the state.



According to him, he remains the viable alternative available, represented by The Alternative Force for Action, which can and will address the challenges that have held this nation hostage for so long with the support of the Ghanaian people.



Dr. Ankrah stated that his movement will restore hope to the people, inspire them, and provide the transformational leadership they require.



He pledged to provide inspirational and selfless leadership.



"We aim to deliver well-considered life-friendly policies, solutions, and interventions that will have the unavoidable effect of making life in Ghana less burdensome and much more pleasant than it is today,” he told Kwabena Agyapong, host of Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline.

The overriding agenda of the Alternative Force for Action will be to make life more bearable for the people of Ghana, he said.



The agenda he said will be hinged but not limited to:



Affordable Housing



Affordable Healthcare



Affordable Education

Affordable Food



Affordable Fuel



Affordable Transportation



Affordable Business Environment Through a Vigorous Fight Against Corruption



Affordable & Sound Economic Policies

Affordable & Sustainable Job Creation



Affordable & Efficient Government Machinery



He said the Big Ten will be attained on the foundation of the Rule of law, Dependable Justice Delivery System, Public Safety, Robust National Security Infrastructure, Selfless and transparent Governance, Realistic & Value for Money Procurement Practices, Credible Credit Reference System, an equitable Revenue Generation and Recovery system, Meritocracy, Selfless Service and Pragmatism.