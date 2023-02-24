I'll secure a future of education, employment for Ketu North - Edem Agbana picks nomination forms

Edem Agbana hopes to become the next Member of Parliament for Ketu North

The immediate-past Deputy National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, has picked up nomination forms to contest as Member of Parliament for Ketu North in the Volta Region.

Announcing this in a Facebook post, the young NDC aspirant said that this move is not want to just occupy a seat, but because it presents him with an opportunity to serve his people.



He also stated that he wants to be able to use this opportunity to unite the party and help it garner votes to win the general elections of 2024.



“For me, the Office of the Member of Parliament of Ketu North is not an office to be occupied. It is an opportunity to serve with these values Ketu North imbibes in its young people and to also fight to bring the many out of poverty, underdevelopment and despair in this place we call home.



“I am motivated to unite the party and activate its energies to improve our electoral fortunes in the 2024 elections,” he said.



Edem Agbana, who hopes to take over the position from the incumbent, James Klutse Avedzi, who has announced his decision to no longer contest, added that he wants to use this opportunity to secure a future of education and employment for the youth of Ketu North.

“My most fundamental aim for this bid however is to see that years down the line Ketu North has a critical mass of citizens who are well resourced in terms of education, skills, employment and income.



“This together with socio-economic infrastructure upgrade shall be the cornerstone of our new development paradigm in Ketu North,” he stressed.



Should his bid go through and he is elected MP for the constituency on December 7, 2024, Edem Agbana will become one of the youngest to represent the party, and the country in Ghana, in parliament.



The National Democratic Congress announced the opening of nominations for presidential and parliamentary primaries from Wednesday, February 22, 2023.



