I’ll serve with the best of my ability – Alan Kyerematen pledges

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

Newly appointed Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has assured Ghanaians of his commitment to delivering on the mandate given him by President Akufo-Addo.

On Friday, March 5, 2021, Alan Kyerematen was sworn in as Minister for Trade and Industry by the President alongside 27 others at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House.



Taking advantage of Social Media, he appreciated the opportunity given him and promised to serve in the interest of all to the best of his ability.



He wrote on his Facebook page: “I am grateful to the President for reposing his confidence in me and nominating me to serve another term in his government. I am also grateful to members of Parliament for their approval.”



“The key task assigned to me by the President is to lead the Government’s industrialization agenda, create jobs and to play my part in realizing the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda. I will continue to serve the government and the nation to the best of my ability,” he added.



Having been at the helm of affairs in the same ministry in the last administration, he indicated to the Appointments Committee on February 26, 2021, that one-district-one-factory, for instance, is part of the industrialization agenda put in place to transform the economy.

Giving a break down of the project, the Minister noted that of 232 projects that are in various stages of implementation, 76 are already operating, 107 are under construction and 49 are almost completed.



From the number already operating, “139,331 direct and indirect jobs were created,” according to him.



He also estimated that about 285,915 jobs would be created under the 107 projects that are still under contruction.



He also recently signed a new partnership agreement with the United Kingdom (UK), an agreement that seeks to create duty-free and quota-free access to the markets of both countries to boost exports and competition among businesses in the country.



Having made the promise to deliver on the mandate given him by the President, Ghanaians will look up to him in that regard.