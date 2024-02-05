I’ll sign citizens contract with Ghanaians to deal with corruption – Alan Kyerematen

Leader of the Movement for Change and 2024 Independent Presidential Aspirant, Alan Kyerematen

The Leader of the Movement for Change and 2024 Independent Presidential Aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, has declared his intention of signing a citizen contract with the people of Ghana in dealing with corruption.

Speaking on Joy FM’s flagship program Newsfile, Mr.Kyerematen gave the assurance that the issue of corruption will be tackled head-on in his administration using the legal and the institutional framework and also leading by example.



He explained that to effectively deal with the issue of corruption, people very close to you in your administration must be made to understand how expensive the business of corruption is to engage in in the first place.



He did not only limit his desire in dealing with corruption only in his administration but also look into the activities of all past government officials whose actions and inactions have brought the country on its kneels.



The declaration by the leader of the movement for change puts to rest the issue in the heart of many Ghanaians as to whether or not Mr.Kyerematen will have the political will to deal effectively with corrupt officials both in his administration and past officials.



The pronouncement by the man referred to as Alan Cash has further boosted his chances of annexing the Presidency come 2025.

The view held by many Ghanaians on the flagbearer of the Npp and the Ndc is that these two candidates do not have what it takes to deal effectively with corruption since their own deeds both as President and Vice President leaves much to desire.



Corruption remains the number one issue that is retrogressing the development of this country.The millions of people wallowing in abject poverty in this country is largely attributable to how corrupt officials that man this country are.



Ghanaians going into election 2024 are looking up to a candidate who has what it takes to make corruption an expensive enterprise.



Listeners and watchers of the program expressed optimism that Alan has what it takes to deliver on corruption.