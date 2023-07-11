I'll squeeze water out of stone for us to win 2024 polls - NPP Youth Organizer

Salam Mustapha, NPP National Youth Organizer

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), has pledged to do everything possible to make his party win the 2024 elections.

Joining the panel on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Salam Mustapha promised the party's supporters and youth that he will work for the party's victory come hell or high water.



He challenged the members and supporters to consolidate behind the NPP as they prep up for next year's general elections.



"We will give our all, even extra. If we have to squeeze water out of stones to win the 2024 [elections], I as National Youth Organizer, I am ready to do it. If I have to go to the peak of Mountain Everest and bring it down for the NPP to win, I am ready to do it but I will do it together with a party that is united in purpose", he urged.

The New Patriotic Party will hold a Special Delegates Congress in August, 2023 to cut down the number of aspirants contesting the flagbearer slot from ten to five.



The aspirants which include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister; Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Assin Central MP; Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto among others are poised to battle out aiming for the flagbearer position of the NPP.



The New Patriotic Party will have its main congress on November 4 to elect their Presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.