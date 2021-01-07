I’ll still be doing business with NPP – Fomena MP

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah has reiterated he will still align himself with the ruling New Patriotic Party caucus in parliament despite the events unfolding.

When asked in an interview with GHOne TV whether he still stands by his decision to sit with the majority side, the Independent Member of parliament for Fomena said nothing has changed with that idea.



“Off-course I will be doing business with the NPP,” he told GHOne TV during the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo earlier today.



The eighth parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana has been duly constituted as Members of Parliament-elect have been sworn-in by the new Speaker, Aban Bagbin.



The 7th parliament expired at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday leading to a dissolution of the previous parliament and the ushering in of the 8th parliament.



Veteran politician Alban Bagbin backed by the NDC caucus in parliament was elected the Speaker of the eighth parliament of the 4th Republic. The Speakership position won by an opposition party is a novelty in Ghanaian politics.

Joseph Osei-Owusu has also been declared the first deputy Speaker of parliament after a consensus from both sides of the aisle.



Independent Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah Amoako was also declared 2nd deputy Speaker of the 8th parliament.



The Speaker in a short address said:” This should be the spirit that will guide the proceedings of this House for the next four years.”



He added that it’s unusual for an Independent MP to be elected to occupy such a high office as 2nd Deputy Speaker of parliament acknowledging the engagement, and dialogue that had taken place in that decision.